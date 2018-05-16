Buffalo Bills to retire Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey

One of the NFL's great running backs will receive the ultimate honor from his former team.

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that Thurman Thomas' No. 34 jersey will become the third number retired in franchise history when the Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday, Oct. 29. Thomas will join quarterback Jim Kelly and defensive end Bruce Smith to receive such recognition from the Bills.

Thomas, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Hall of Fame, entered the league in 1988 out of Oklahoma State as a second-round pick with the Bills.

He spent 12 seasons in Buffalo (1988-1999) and one season with the Miami Dolphins (2000), amassing 12,074 yards rushing and 65 touchdowns on 2,877 career attempts. A dual-threat running back, Thomas added 4,458 yards and 23 touchdowns on 472 catches.

Thomas, whom Buffalo inducted to the Bills Wall of Fame in 2005, finished his playing career as Buffalo's all-time leader in yards rushing (11,938) and rushing touchdowns (65). He is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in yards from scrimmage in four straight seasons (1989-1993).