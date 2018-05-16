Rehabbing Malik Hooker shows off moves in video

The Indianapolis Colts could be on track to have a key member on defense back on the field.

Safety Malik Hooker, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2017 season, took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and posted a four-second video of himself working out.

I Never Sweated Taking A Lost, I Jus Got My Mind Back Right And Came Back Twice As Hard.....First Day Back On The Field With Cleats A Little Rusty But It's A Damn Good Startï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ SavageSZN Almost In Full Affectï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/6tCb8F5pVh â Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) May 15, 2018

As Hooker pointed out in the tweet, the occasion marked his first day on the field at the Colts' training facility in cleats.

While Hooker said he was "a little rusty," the second-year pro seemed optimistic with the rehabilitation process. In the short video clip, Hooker is observed backpedaling for five yards, and then displays lateral movement as he plants and sprints to his left.

The Colts used a first-round pick (15th overall) on Hooker in 2017, and he enjoyed a good start to his professional career before tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee.

He finished the season appearing in seven games with six starts, totaling 22 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defensed.

While there is no public timetable for Hooker's return, the Colts are closely monitoring the young safety's progress.

For his part, Hooker told reporters on April 17 that he is embracing the rehabilitation process with a view to return healthy.

"Right now, it's just crucial for me to get in there and just try to work as hard as I can to get healthy for the team," Hooker said, via the Colts official website. "So, I just pretty much just do whatever's asked of me and try to do a little extra so that if I can, try to move the process up."