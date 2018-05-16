Dez Bryant doesn't regret not signing with Ravens

Wide receiver Dez Bryant continues to mull options a little more than a month since the Dallas Cowboys released him on April 13.

The Baltimore Ravens expressed interest in Bryant before the NFL draft and brought him in for a visit, but the opportunity didn't result in a signed deal, and the Ravens quickly signed wide receiver Willie Snead.

Other than Baltimore, it has been relatively quiet for the eighth-year pro until Tuesday.

That's when former teammate Jason Witten opined during a guest appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast that the Green Bay Packers would be a "great spot" for Bryant. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, reported the Packers are currently not engaged in discussions with Bryant and nothing is imminent.

Given the wide receiver's current status as an unsigned free agent, a Twitter user wondered if Bryant regretted not signing with the Ravens, and drew a response from the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Nope not 1 bit and very appreciative for the offer," Bryant tweeted while pointing out what he believes are media reports that continue to question his character.

In a subsequent tweet, the 29-year-old Bryant emphasized he is not retiring and his status has a lot to do with his personal decision before closing out the tweet by categorizing the media as "a joke."

There is still time for the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Bryant to find a team with the start of the regular season still three months away, of course.

Bryant is a proven veteran with 531 career catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns on his career, but he has dealt with assorted injuries over the past few seasons. While he possesses three career 1,000-yard campaigns, Bryant hasn't topped 850 yards receiving since 2014.