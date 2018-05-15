Titans sign No. 22 overall pick Rashaan Evans

Just days after taking the field for the first time in rookie minicamp, Tennessee's top draft pick is ready to sign on the dotted line.

The Titans have agreed to terms with No. 22 overall pick Rashaan Evans, the team announced Tuesday.

General manager Jon Robinson traded up three spots to snag Evans, thwarting the Patriots and Steelers, both of whom were reportedly interested in the former Alabama star.

Evans began his college career as an edge rusher before transitioning to the off-ball inside linebacker position as a team captain on the Crimson Tide's 2017 national champion team. That versatility aligns with new coach Mike Vrabel's desire for more "multiplicity" on his defense.

Although Evans' questionable coverage skills might leave him behind second-year linebacker Jayon Brown in obvious passing situations, his physicality and instincts are ideally suited to play alongside veteran Wesley Woodyard in the base defense.

If Evans and second-round pass rusher Harold Landry live up to their draft hype, Vrabel might just boast one of the league's most improved defenses in 2018.