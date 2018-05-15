Former Ravens RB Terrance West visiting Jaguars

Terrance West is wandering the country in search of work.

The former Browns and Ravens running back spent Tuesday visiting the Colts, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He's scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, Rapoport added.

This is the third known stop for the 27-year-old West, who also sat down last week with the Eagles.

West was held to 138 rushing yards last season in Baltimore, the byproduct of a lingering calf injury and the emergence of Alex Collins. In 2016, West led the Ravens with a career-high 774 yards on the ground.

The Colts continue to pound the market for backfield help. Behind presumed lead runner Marlon Mack, Indy houses a pair of journeymen in Robert Turbin and Christine Michael, plus a pair of rookies in Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.