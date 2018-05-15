Chargers' Forrest Lamp undergoes knee surgery

The Chargers hope Forrest Lamp can hit the ground running as a starter in his second pro season.

First, though, the offensive lineman must heal from a "little clean up" on his knee, Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn told NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

"It was nothing major," Lynn said of Lamp, who missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. "He's progressing along just fine."

Drafted in the second round last offseason, Lamp has yet to be fully cleared to participate in all football-related drills but is expected to receive medical approval in the near future, Wyche was told.

For now, the 24-year-old Lamp is participating in some on-field workouts and drills with the Chargers. The plan, though, is for the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder to jump in and compete for a starting guard role across from Dan Feeney.

The setback is worth noting -- no surgery is truly minor -- but Lamp has ample opportunity to win the job if he can return in time for OTAs, if not training camp.