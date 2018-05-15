Packers sign 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander

Green Bay officially has its first-round pick in the books.

The Packers signed cornerback Jaire Alexander, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Alexander, the 18th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, provides immediate help to a Packers pass defense that finished 23rd in the league in 2017 (236.8 yards allowed per game).

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound Alexander brings speed as evidenced by a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He enjoyed a productive collegiate career at Louisville, where he totaled 77 tackles (58 solo), seven interceptions, 15 passes defensed and a forced fumble over three seasons.

Alexander will join fellow rookie Josh Jackson, whom the Packers selected in the second round (45th overall), in a retooled cornerback group that includes 2017 second-round pick Kevin King.