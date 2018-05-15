Jason Witten: Packers a 'great spot' for Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant remains a man without a home, but one former teammate has a feeling where the wideout might wind up.

"I think Dez is certainly going to have some great opportunities. He's motivated and I think he's going to end up going to the Green Bay Packers," Jason Witten, the recently retired Cowboys tight end, told The Adam Schefter Podcast.

Witten, the new voice of Monday Night Football, summed up Green Bay as a "great spot" for Bryant, who was cut last month by Dallas after eight seasons in a Cowboys uniform.

"[Packers quarterback] Aaron Rodgers, he throws that back-shoulder throw so well and Dez has great chemistry with a good quarterback that can put the ball wherever he wants," Witten said. "Because I still believe Dez can high-point the football as good as any other wide receiver in the National Football League. So, you partner him up with [tight end] Jimmy Graham and Aaron Rodgers, I think that offense can put up a lot of points."

Witten called the potential pairing a "win-win for the Packers" after Green Bay released veteran receiver Jordy Nelson in March, saying the 29-year-old Bryant could "go there and really help them take the next step and get back on a playoff run."

Witten went out of his way to call Bryant a "smart football player [who] understands how important the quarterback position" is before citing "Drew Brees and the Saints" as a second option for the 29-year-old pass-catcher.

The Packers makes some sense as a destination. Beyond Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, Green Bay could use a known quantity to help create red-zone chaos alongside the monstrous Graham.

That said, Bryant has battled injuries in recent years and hasn't surpassed 900 yards since 2014.

"Cowboys coaches started seeing Bryant's overwhelming physical gifts start to slip all the way back in 2015, the injury-plagued first season of his five-year, $70 million second contract," The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote in April. "And that hasn't reversed itself. Three years later, at the point in his career when some players reinvent themselves by becoming craftier, Bryant's struggle to adjust to playing at a different speed has disappointed the team."

The Packers are privy to the same game tape as Dallas, but Bryant has promised a healthy, motivated version of himself heading into 2018. Whether or not it's Green Bay, someone's destined to take a shot on Dez.