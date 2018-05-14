ATN Podcast: Best/Worst Rosters & Stars And Scrubs

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- check in on the latest news from around the league, including the sad passing of former Rams and Seahawks coach Chuck Knox (8:00), DeAngelo Hall retires after 14 seasons and Blake Bortles helps take down a teen accused of trying to steal his wallet (13:00). John Elway makes a bold statement about the AFC West (15:00), the Supreme Court strikes down the law against sports gambling and Gronk celebrates his 29th birthday (24:00). The heroes weigh in on provocative hot takes from Gregg's projected starters series (27:00) and the return of ORR YOU KIDDING ME (43:00)!

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: