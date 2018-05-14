K.J. Malone placed on reserve/retired list by Texans

K.J. Malone's stint with the Houston Texans lasted a few days.
Malone, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone, was placed on the reserve/retired list Monday. K.J. Malone played offensive line at LSU, where his father was a star on the hardwood. Malone missed six games last season due to a knee injury and went undrafted before signing with the Texans as a UDFA last Friday.
While it does not appear that Malone's future will be in NFL stadiums, he'll likely look to impact lives in a different field. Malone's desire to enter the U.S. Marshals Service is detailed in a February Back 2 Campus profile on NFL.com.
Thank you to the Houston Texans for an incredible opportunity. Due to my previous knee injury during my career at LSU I have not able to recover and decided it was best to step away from the game of football and take time to heal. With that being said, I will further my career in Law Enforcement. Thank you everyone for all your support.