K.J. Malone placed on reserve/retired list by Texans

K.J. Malone's stint with the Houston Texans lasted a few days.

Malone, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone, was placed on the reserve/retired list Monday. K.J. Malone played offensive line at LSU, where his father was a star on the hardwood. Malone missed six games last season due to a knee injury and went undrafted before signing with the Texans as a UDFA last Friday.

While it does not appear that Malone's future will be in NFL stadiums, he'll likely look to impact lives in a different field. Malone's desire to enter the U.S. Marshals Service is detailed in a February Back 2 Campus profile on NFL.com.

