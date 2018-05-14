Broncos RB De'Angelo Henderson OK after car crash

Denver Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson avoided major injury after being the victim of an automotive accident.

"We're thankful that Broncos RB De'Angelo Henderson sustained only minor injuries as one of several accident victims when a car collided with his jeep Saturday," team spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed on Twitter.

Henderson was taken to an area hospital as a precaution and is back at the team's facility in preparation for next week's organized team activites, per Smyth. Henderson is expected to compete for snaps with Devontae Booker and third-round pick Royce Freeman.

According to CBS Denver, the driver of a stolen vehicle fled from police and collided with several other cars. Four people were hospitalized Saturday night but released on Sunday, per the report. The driver of the car was taken into custody and faces charges of vehicular assault, eluding officers, motor vehicle theft, DUI-Drugs and several additional, unspecified traffic offenses.