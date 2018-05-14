DeAngelo Hall retires from NFL after 14 seasons

DeAngelo Hall is done pestering quarterbacks.

After 14 NFL seasons the long-time Washington Redskins corner is retiring from the NFL, he told reporters Monday. Hall is mulling a possible move into television or a front office position.

"I'm not playing. That's for damn sure. But yeah, all the other stuff is still on the table," he said, via the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

A first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2004, Hall spent the past nine and a half seasons with the Redskins. Hall was traded from the Falcons to the Raiders in March 2008. He lasted just eight games in Oakland before being cut. Hall signed in Washington three days later to a one-year contract. He quickly became a staple in the Redskins secondary, first as a corner, then making the transition to safety.

The 34-year-old ball-hawk compiled 811 career tackles, 132 passes defended, and 43 interceptions -- tied for 63rd in NFL history. Injuries curtailed the end of his career, playing in 22 of a possible 64 games the past four seasons. He participated in just five tilts in 2017.

"I had a vision of a gold jacket, but the injuries the last couple years have been very hard on me," he said. "So that's kind of out of the question now. But who's to say I can't get in there some other way? That's kind of my focus. I still want a gold jacket, whether I can get one as an exec, a coach -- I'm going to get me a damn gold jacket, believe that."

In 2010, his second full season in Washington, Hall famously intercepted then-Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler four times, tying an NFL record. Cutler is also expected to retire this year. Without Smokin' Jay around to pick on, it's as good a time as any for Hall to transition into his next career. Perhaps Cutler and Hall could end up at the same TV network, so the corner can continue to pick off the QB -- this time verbally.