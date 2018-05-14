Ereck Flowers reports to Giants' training facility

New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers is back in the building after a short absence.

Flowers, who did not participate in the voluntary veteran minicamp on April 24-26, reported for work Monday at the team's training facility, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones confirmed. ESPN reported the news first.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Flowers joined the Giants as the ninth-overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He has started 46 games on his career, but the signing of Nate Solder during free agency signaled a change along the offensive line with the move of Flowers to right tackle.

The Giants did not exercise a fifth-year option on Flowers, who has struggled on the field during his time in New York, and he now enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Still, there is no guarantee the offensive lineman will be on the roster at the start of the 2018 regular season. The Giants made Flowers available for a trade ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, but a deal wasn't accomplished during the three-day selection process.

New York will hold organized team activities on May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31 and June 4-7. A three-day mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 12-14.