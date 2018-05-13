Former Rams, Seahawks coach Chuck Knox dies at 86

The football world has lost one of its mainstays in the coaching ranks.

Former Rams, Seahawks and Bills head coach Chuck Knox has died at 86. The Seahawks confirmed Knox's passing on Sunday.

"The Seahawks family is saddened by the loss of Chuck Knox, and our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife, Shirley, and the entire Knox family," the team said in a statement. "A member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor, Knox coached the Seahawks from 1983-1991 and was a beloved figurehead by players, coaches and staff. His presence projected an external toughness, but merited instantaneous respect by the genuine care and concern he held for his players. He was one of the great influencers not only in football, but in life.

"One of the winningest coaches in NFL history, 'Ground Chuck' was twice named NFL Coach of the Year while with the Seahawks in 1983 and 1984. He led Seattle to their first division title, playoff win and conference championship appearance and was the first coach in NFL history to lead three different teams to the NFL playoffs. As Knox said himself, 'What you do speaks so well, no need to hear what you say.'"

Knox coached the Seattle Seahawks from 1983-1991, leading them to winning records in six of nine seasons. Knox's Seahawks got off to a hot start, winning nine games and reaching the AFC Championship Game in the coach's first season at the helm, and won 12 games the following season before a Divisional Round exit.

Seattle posted a 3-4 playoff mark during his tenure. The coach who finished with an 80-69 record in Seattle was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor in 2005.

The coach also led the Los Angeles Rams in two different stints, from 1973-1977 and 1992-1994, compiling a 69-48 record combined between those two spans. Knox posted five straight seasons with double-digit wins in his first stint before leaving for Buffalo in 1978, where he coached the Bills through 1982. Knox returned to a much different Rams franchise in 1992, failing to win more than six games in a season before he was fired in January 1995.

"We are saddened by the loss of Chuck Knox, a legendary coach and member of the Los Angeles Rams family," the team said in a statement. "He established a winning culture and a legacy that will never be forgotten, being the only coach to lead the Rams to five consecutive double-digit-win seasons. The memories and accomplishments that Coach Knox left behind will continue to inspire us and Rams fans. We hold his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Knox cut his NFL teeth as an offensive line coach with the New York Jets from 1963-1966 and Detroit Lions from 1967-1972. He finished his 22-year head-coaching career with a 186-147 regular-season record and a 7-11 mark in the postseason.