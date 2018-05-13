NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

Get out the pancake batter, fresh-squeezed juice and flowers -- we have mothers to thank.
The NFL community, comprised of stars past and present, did its part Sunday, using social media to publicly thank the mothers who have long been vital parts of their lives. We collected some of the best below.
Just wanted to be among the first to wish all mothers a very Happy Mothers Day. Get spoiled today.â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 13, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Happy Mother's Day!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ And thank you, Mom.â¤ï¸â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 13, 2018
I know we only celebrate mothers one day of the year, but we should celebrate you every day of the year. Have a Blessed day! â Ben. More: https://t.co/BDzd0bf4Y1 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/TEwNzkpt0Yâ BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) May 13, 2018
Happy Motherâs Day JJ! Your love and sacrifice for these boys isâ¦ https://t.co/f6TtlDK2prâ Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) May 13, 2018
Happy Motherâs Day to the best wife and Mom me and the boys couldâ¦ https://t.co/6NyMJ3gk8Oâ Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor98) May 13, 2018
Happy Motherâs Day to the one and only! My mama! The one that wasnâtâ¦ https://t.co/CIw1lJITLTâ Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor98) May 13, 2018
Happy Motherâs Day @MegBlackburn93 the best @CheckersHockey game taking, Husky loving, @KnightsBaseball firework watching, food truck going mom our boys could ever imagine. YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY THE BEST!!#MothersDay #3BoysAndADog #Family pic.twitter.com/JFFInVVIsgâ Chase Blackburn (@Blackburn5793) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother's Day ashleykayhogan we are so lucky to have you in ourâ¦ https://t.co/qXQrmDeKl9â Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) May 13, 2018
To all the Mothers: You teach, you nurture, you listen, you protect, you heal, you inspire, you believe, you love and so much more. Your selflessness is not measurable. Today and everyday..we thank you, we salute you, we love you! â¤ Happy Mother's Day ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pepWdrnToyâ VJ (@VincentTJackson) May 13, 2018
To all Momâs , Happy Motherâs Day . Today belongs to U. Today u r honored, but every day should b Motherâs Day because u have the toughest job in the world.â Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) May 13, 2018
Happy Motherâs Dayâ Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) May 13, 2018
Thank you for simply being you. Happy Motherâs Day momma! @â¦ https://t.co/oAZeafzzPbâ Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) May 13, 2018
You are the queen of my heart and also the queen of our home. I loveâ¦ https://t.co/jvzEoScwk7â Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) May 13, 2018
To all our #BroncosCountry moms:â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2018
Happy #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/9Xpn9vhA7o
Happy #MothersDay to all our moms! pic.twitter.com/WwVybUGHbGâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother's Day to all the special Bills moms out there.â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 13, 2018
Thanks for all you do! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/qTJYy9YP1x
Happy Motherâs Day to the best Mom in the world!!!! Thank you so much for loving me and taking care of me all these years!!! pic.twitter.com/W14kvSJTNOâ Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) May 13, 2018
Happy Motherâs Day to all the hardworking moms â¤ï¸â Yannick Ngakoue (@YannGetSacks91) May 13, 2018
Wishing all moms a Happy #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/F2Cbc2OtrWâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pQwifoudGiâ Ford Field (@fordfield) May 13, 2018
Happy Mother's Day, Falcon moms! We appreciate everything you do for us!â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2018
MORE LETTERS - https://t.co/Nf4fe1pvZe pic.twitter.com/lxlTacVcSY
Happy Motherâs Day to all of the #Vikings moms! pic.twitter.com/pfubQ5ZCU1â Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2018
Wishing a Happy #MothersDay to all the Moms across #SteelersNation.â Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2018
We couldn't do what we do without you. pic.twitter.com/qNda5zNvWQ
In honor of #MothersDay, nominate your mom as a Most Valuable Mom for a chance to have her recognized at a #Texans game!@generalelectric | @MethodistHosp pic.twitter.com/eqZKZ5zKl5â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 13, 2018
Happy Motherâs Day!â Harold Carmichael (@lookitin) May 13, 2018
