NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

Get out the pancake batter, fresh-squeezed juice and flowers -- we have mothers to thank.

The NFL community, comprised of stars past and present, did its part Sunday, using social media to publicly thank the mothers who have long been vital parts of their lives. We collected some of the best below.

Just wanted to be among the first to wish all mothers a very Happy Mothers Day. Get spoiled today. â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 13, 2018

ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Happy Mother's Day!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ And thank you, Mom.â¤ï¸ â Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 13, 2018

I know we only celebrate mothers one day of the year, but we should celebrate you every day of the year. Have a Blessed day! â Ben. More: https://t.co/BDzd0bf4Y1 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/TEwNzkpt0Y â BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) May 13, 2018

Happy Motherâs Day JJ! Your love and sacrifice for these boys isâ¦ https://t.co/f6TtlDK2pr â Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) May 13, 2018

Happy Motherâs Day to the best wife and Mom me and the boys couldâ¦ https://t.co/6NyMJ3gk8O â Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor98) May 13, 2018

Happy Motherâs Day to the one and only! My mama! The one that wasnâtâ¦ https://t.co/CIw1lJITLT â Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor98) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother's Day ashleykayhogan we are so lucky to have you in ourâ¦ https://t.co/qXQrmDeKl9 â Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) May 13, 2018

To all the Mothers: You teach, you nurture, you listen, you protect, you heal, you inspire, you believe, you love and so much more. Your selflessness is not measurable. Today and everyday..we thank you, we salute you, we love you! â¤ Happy Mother's Day ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pepWdrnToy â VJ (@VincentTJackson) May 13, 2018

To all Momâs , Happy Motherâs Day . Today belongs to U. Today u r honored, but every day should b Motherâs Day because u have the toughest job in the world. â Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) May 13, 2018

Happy Motherâs Day â Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) May 13, 2018

You are the queen of my heart and also the queen of our home. I loveâ¦ https://t.co/jvzEoScwk7 â Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother's Day to all the special Bills moms out there.



Thanks for all you do! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/qTJYy9YP1x â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 13, 2018

Happy Motherâs Day to the best Mom in the world!!!! Thank you so much for loving me and taking care of me all these years!!! pic.twitter.com/W14kvSJTNO â Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) May 13, 2018

Happy Motherâs Day to all the hardworking moms â¤ï¸ â Yannick Ngakoue (@YannGetSacks91) May 13, 2018

Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pQwifoudGi â Ford Field (@fordfield) May 13, 2018