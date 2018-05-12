Vance Joseph: Keenum to give Lynch chance to 'relax'

Vance Joseph is all aboard the same give Paxton Lynch a chance to develop train John Elway is currently conducting.

Just days after the Broncos' general manager told media members that Denver isn't just going to kick Lynch "to the curb" after acquiring veteran Case Keenum this offseason, the Broncos' head coach echoed Elway's sentiments.

Joseph told media members Saturday that Denver is not only not ready to punt on the Lynch experiment -- they're confident the third-year QB will thrive in a role where he's sitting and learning behind Keenum.

"I think for Paxton and our football team it's been a weight off all of our backs to have a starting quarterback and have everyone's role defined from Day 1," Joseph said. "So for Paxton, he can relax and get better each day and not worry about a competition. I think for Paxton being around Case also -- I mean, Case has been through some ups and downs in his career, so he can learn from Case on how to handle those things.

"It takes time to be an NFL quarterback. You would hope with Case being here, he can sit back and relax and get better as a quarterback and not worry about being the guy right now and just compete to be our backup."

In theory, Joseph and Elway's confidence in Lynch's career revival behind Keenum makes sense. Lynch was always considered a project, even when Denver outraced the Dallas Cowboys to take him with the No. 26 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Now, the former Memphis QB finally has some time to develop his big toolbox without the pressure of getting ready week in and week out for NFL defenses.

Yet of the top 10 or so quarterbacks in the league the past two decades, not many -- and likely not any -- have started their careers with a 1-3 win-loss record, four touchdowns to four picks ratio, a minuscule 76.7 quarterback rating and 18 sacks taken; and bounced back to become elite.

Denver's brass certainly sounds like it's hoping Lynch can change that, particularly with the decision to pick up his fifth-year option looming about 12 months away.