Bills sign No. 16 overall pick LB Tremaine Edmunds

One of the Buffalo Bills' pair of first-round picks is locked down.

The Bills signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to his rookie contract, the team announced Saturday.

Edmunds inked the deal on the second day of Rookie Minicamp.

The No. 16 overall pick totaled 100 tackles, 10 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his final two seasons at Virginia Tech.

The 20-year old rookie is eager to compete for a starting role within the Bills' defense.

"I'm a young guy, but at the same time I'm a very mature guy," Edmunds said per the team's official website. "I've been around older guys all my life. I know this is a different stage, but I'm a mature guy and my parents did a good job of raising me. So I'll compete with those other guys and work for my spot and work to play my role on this team."

The remaining unsigned players of the 2018 draft class are No. 7 overall pick quarterback Josh Allen and third-round selection defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.