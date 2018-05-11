Patriots to 'take a look at' Isaiah Wynn at left tackle

The Patriots' selection of versatile offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft raised questions on where he fit.

Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, however, provided an answer Friday on what the team is thinking with the 6-foot-3, 313-pound Wynn heading into the weekend's rookie minicamp.

"He's played left tackle in the best conference in America," Scarnecchia said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss on Twitter. "Played it pretty good. We're going to take a look at it, and see how it goes."

Wynn started 12 games at left guard in 2016 and some viewed him as a guard heading into the draft. But Wynn proved he can move outside by starting 15 games at left tackle in 2017 en route to a first-team All-SEC selection and recognition as a second-team All-American.

The position flexibility should fit in well with what the Patriots covet in offensive linemen.

"Most of the league looks at him as a guard, but he fits what Dante Scarnecchia, the offensive line coach in New England, looks for," NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock said of Wynn immediately after the Patriots' selection. "He's a left-tackle conversion for most of the league; however, in New England he might be a left tackle. He pops out of his stance, he fits a zone scheme. He's one of the best quick-set pass protectors I've seen in college football in years."

The Patriots have a need at left tackle when considering the departure of Nate Solder, who signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants during free agency.

New England is also releasing offensive tackle Tony Garcia with a non-football injury designation, ESPN's Field Yates reports. Garcia, who played collegiately at Troy, was the Patriots' third-round pick in 2017 and did not record a snap during his rookie season.