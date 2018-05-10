DDFP: David Carr's first appearance and when is hugging weird?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank, and former NFL QB and current NFL Network analyst David Carr makes his first appearance on the show. Shek continues to stick up for Ben Roethlisberger after the comments he made about Mason Rudolph so he asks David for his opinion on that (4:26) as well as how Jon Gruden will fair as he takes over the Oakland Raiders (34:20). David gives some insight on his brother Derek's offseason and how the offense will be with some new additions (37:00). After a strange encounter at Dodger Stadium between EmmaVP and Matt "Money" Smith, Shek asks Handsome and David if hugging in certain circumstances is weird (52:00). Lastly, David talks about some of his interesting stories while on the field including a funny moment in the huddle with Martellus Bennett (1:08:20).

