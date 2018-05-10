Panthers place RB Fozzy Whittaker on IR with torn ACL

Carolina is suddenly in need of running back depth.

The Panthers placed Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve with a torn ACL, the team announced Thursday. Whittaker suffered the injury Monday in a non-contact drill during Phase 2 of the offseason program.

Whittaker appeared in 12 games in 2017, totaling 18 yards rushing on seven carries and 47 yards receiving and a touchdown on five catches in his role as a third-down rusher.

His value, however, extends beyond the offense.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Whittaker helped out on special teams as a kickoff returner, totaling 856 yards on 38 returns (22.5 yards per attempt) over the past four seasons for the Panthers.

Whittaker, 29, entered the league in 2012 out of Texas. He had stints with the Cardinals (2012), Chargers (2013) and Browns (2013) before signing with the Panthers in 2014.

On his career, Whittaker has appeared in 67 games, totaling 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 67 attempts, while adding 552 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 68 catches. He has totaled 67 kickoff returns for 1,494 yards.

Carolina currently has C.J. Anderson, who signed with the team Monday, Christian McCaffrey, Cameron Artis-Payne and Elijah Hood on the roster. The Panthers also have undrafted running back Reggie Bonnafon, who is expected to sign before the team's two-day rookie minicamp this weekend.