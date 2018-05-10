Ricky Williams invested in Bitcoin because of Uranus

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 10, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Ricky Williams is investing in Bitcoin because of Uranus -- seriously.

Ricky Williams has some investment strategy for you. It's based on his astrology study, and Uranus' path. https://t.co/XUzgPD6sbO â Shutdown Corner (@YahooSportsNFL) May 9, 2018

"When I look at things, I tend to look at astrology to get insight," Williams told CNBC. "The insight that got me interested in bitcoin was the planet Uranus is about to enter into Taurus."

2. This 6-foot-8, 257-pound former LSU basketball player is trying to become the next Antonio Gates.

3. Drew Bledsoe was at Game 5 of the Sixers-Celtics series. The four-time Pro Bowler was there to support his new BFF Terry Rozier. In the final seconds, Rozier forced a key turnover to help the Celtics seal a series-clinching 114-112 victory.

4. Speaking of Bledsoe, the retired QB squeezed in some time to roast his former teammate. When asked about Tom Brady's Met Gala outfit, Bledsoe said, "It looks like he lost a bet or something. He looked like he should be parking cars at a casino."

