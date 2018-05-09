ATN Podcast: Ingram suspended; Top 10 storylines

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- reunite after Marc's long-awaited return from jury duty -- and he has paperwork to prove it (2:00). They react to the news of Saints RB Mark Ingram's suspension for PEDs violation (4:00), Kurt Warner saying he kinda tried to come out of retirement (10:00), Jets CEO Christopher Johnson saying Sam Darnold will turn the tide of the franchise (15:00) and Roquan Smith losing expensive items in only a way that Gregg Rosenthal can (21:00). The heroes take a look at the Top 10 storylines to watch this offseason (25:00), including Andrew Luck's health, Colin Kaepernick possibly getting a job and more.

