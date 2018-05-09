Twin brother teammates set to make NFL history

Weâre entering a golden age for twin brother team-ups in professional football.

First, Jason McCourty joined with his brother Devin in the New England Patriotsâ secondary via a March 15 trade. The two announced the deal via -- you guessed it -- their shared Twitter feed.

Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin were reunited in Seattle a month-and-a-half-later. Anyone who doesnât think it was a top-three NFL Draft moment should kindly direct their eyes to these videos.

Twin team-ups aren't just awesome circumstance. As Pro Football Talk pointed out , They're also historic. It's been at least nine decades since two twins played for the same team.

Gene and Tom Golsen both suited up for the '26 Louisville Colonels, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and this ESPN article. Two years later, Earl and Mryl Goodwin accomplished the feat for the 1928 Pottsville Maroons, according to this listed roster on Pro Football Reference.

Side note: It doesn't get any better than Earl and Mryl as old-timey twin boy names.

If the twinnification of football is in fact a trend, then of course Patriots coach Bill Belichick is out in front of it. His 90-man roster featured twins Jacob and Cody Hollister. The latter was a practice squad member and never suited up in a game, though.

Barring injury or release, both the McCourtys and Griffins should make history by ending up on their team's final 53-man rosters. We all want to see this happen in 2018, if only for awesome press conference confusion like this.