Senior Bowl, executive director Phil Savage parting ways

After six years, the Reese's Senior Bowl and executive director Phil Savage are parting ways.

"The national exposure and reputation of the Reese's Senior Bowl has greatly benefited from Phil's energy, creativity and leadership," the Senior Bowl's official release read in part. "After six years together, it is with regret that we announce today that Phil and the organization will be mutually parting ways as of May 15, 2018. Phil deserves a great deal of credit for being a loyal caretaker of Mobile's signature football event, and he will be missed by the Reese's Senior Bowl staff and Mobilians everywhere."

Savage, the former Cleveland Browns general manager, was hired to his Senior Bowl post in 2012, and immediately began making changes that included the eligibility of fourth-year juniors that have received undergraduate degrees, invitations for injured players under special circumstances, a strengthened social media presence and financial education for Senior Bowl players.

The Senior Bowl is the premier all-star event for NFL draft prospects and is held in Mobile, Ala., each year in late January.

Six first-round picks and 84 total selections from the 2018 NFL Draft attended this year's Senior Bowl, including No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

