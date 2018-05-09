Nick Foles is the goat -- literally

Last season, when Carson Wentz injured his ACL in Week 14, even optimistic Eagles fans thought Philly's Super Bowl chances dwindled immensely. However, they (and virtually everyone else) underestimated Nick Foles. The veteran journeyman went on to help the Eagles clinch NFC home-field advantage in Week 16, and in the postseason, he ascended to G.O.A.T. status.

During Philly's Super Bowl run, Foles went 3-0, threw six TDs to only 1 INT, and was named Super Bowl LII MVP. Oh yeah, he was also on the receiving end of the biggest trick play in NFL history. Zoo New England recently recognized Foles as the G.O.A.T. and honored him in the most appropriate way.

We donât kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets â¦ so today, we make good on our wager with @phillyzoo & introduce you to Foles, the 2-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat at #FPZoo!



The new kid is named after @Eagles quarterback, #NickFoles. Bet refresher: https://t.co/WBnxvRSgUL pic.twitter.com/LC3cfFG6zM â Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) May 8, 2018

Couple quick notes:

1. Baby goats are definitely among the top-5 most adorable animals in the world.

2. This friendly wager is much better (and SFW) than the one Chris Long made with his LB coach.

We hope this Nigerian dwarf goat continues to flourish in the hands of those at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.