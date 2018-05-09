Brandon Marshall meeting with Seahawks today

After playing 172 games over 12 years without a postseason appearance, free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall might be on the verge of joining a perennial playoff contender.

Marshall is meeting with the Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation.

The 34-year-old was recently released by the Giants after hauling in just 18 passes for an anemic 154 yards (8.6 yards per reception) in five games last season.

Nearly three years removed from his last quality season, the six-time Pro Bowl selection is nearing the end of a highly productive career.

If he still has a spring in his step, however, he can help a Seattle offense that lost red-zone weapon Jimmy Graham and deep threat Paul Richardson to free agency.