Watch Justin Tucker nail a 70-yard FG

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Here's Ravens K Justin Tucker casually kicking a 70-yard field goal. The longest in-game field goal he's made was a 61-yard game-winning FG in 2013. Is he the G.O.A.T. kicker?

2. Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath has some words of wisdom for Sam Darnold.

"One of the things that saved me in my life was learning to ignore any of the hype or publicity or reading about myself negatively and positively." -- @RealJoeNamath advice for @NYJets Sam Darnold https://t.co/s3plqR9BiU via @northjersey @Andy_Vasquez â John Connolly (@JohnConnolly_22) May 8, 2018

3. Former Bears K (and Super Bowl XX champion) Kevin Butler recently graduated from the University of Georgia. The 55-year-old received an undergraduate degree from the Terry College of Business 37 years after originally enrolling at Georgia.

4. Is Matthew Stafford the most clutch QB in the NFL today?