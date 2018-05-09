Philadelphia Eagles signing veteran RB Matt Jones

Matt Jones will join the Super Bowl champions.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the running back is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Jones won a three-back workout Tuesday, Rapoport added. It was reported yesterday that Terrance West was part of the group that visited Philly.

Jones, a former 2015 third-round pick of the Washington Redskins, was waived by the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL draft. The 25-year-old bounced from the Colts active roster to the practice squad and back in 2017, earning just five carries for 14 yards in five appearances. Jones fell out of favor quickly in Washington after two fumble-filled, inefficient seasons.

In Philly, Jones could have the chance to earn a role as a power back behind Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement. With Donnel Pumphrey and Wendell Smallwood also currently on the roster, however, Jones will have an uphill battle to make the Eagles' squad.