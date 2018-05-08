FA Roundup: Redskins re-sign guard Shawn Lauvao

Offensive guard Shawn Lauvao is staying put.

The Washington Redskins re-signed Lauvao to a new contract, the team announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Lauvao spent the past four seasons in Washington after signing as a free agent in 2014, and then went on to start 41 games.

Lauvao, 30, entered the league in 2010 out of Arizona State as a third-round pick (92nd overall) with the Browns, where he spent four seasons. On his career, Lauvao has appeared in 94 games with 85 starts.

Here are other notable transactions from around the league on Tuesday:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs waived running back Akeem Hunt with a failed physical designation. The Chiefs acquired former Saints tight end Alex Ellis via waivers. The Chiefs also cut ties with veteran defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches in a cap-cutting move, per Yahoo! Sports. Nunez-Roches started 11 games in 2017 and was due $1.9 million this season.

2. The Colts signed free agent defensive end Chris McCain and waived tight end Randall Telfer with a failed physical designation. McCain had five sacks last season with the Chargers.