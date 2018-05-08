FA Roundup: Redskins re-sign guard Shawn Lauvao

Offensive guard Shawn Lauvao is staying put.
The Washington Redskins re-signed Lauvao to a new contract, the team announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Lauvao spent the past four seasons in Washington after signing as a free agent in 2014, and then went on to start 41 games.
Lauvao, 30, entered the league in 2010 out of Arizona State as a third-round pick (92nd overall) with the Browns, where he spent four seasons. On his career, Lauvao has appeared in 94 games with 85 starts.
It's official: #Redskins re-sign guard Shawn Lauvao.
Here are other notable transactions from around the league on Tuesday:
1. The Kansas City Chiefs waived running back Akeem Hunt with a failed physical designation. The Chiefs acquired former Saints tight end Alex Ellis via waivers. The Chiefs also cut ties with veteran defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches in a cap-cutting move, per Yahoo! Sports. Nunez-Roches started 11 games in 2017 and was due $1.9 million this season.
2. The Colts signed free agent defensive end Chris McCain and waived tight end Randall Telfer with a failed physical designation. McCain had five sacks last season with the Chargers.
