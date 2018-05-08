Report: Free-agent RB Terrance West visiting Eagles

The Super Bowl champions haven't finished reshaping their roster for the 2018 season.

Free-agent running back Terrance West visited the Eagles on Tuesday, per The Baltimore Sun.

This is West's first known visit since free agency opened two months ago.

West, 27, led Baltimore with a career-high 774 rushing yards in 2016. Although he entered last season as the starter, he compounded a slow start with soft-tissue injuries that opened the door for Alex Collins to claim feature-back duties.

Even with the loss of leading rusher LeGarrette Blount, the Eagles boasts a deep backfield with Darren Sproles and Donnell Pumphrey returning from injuries to join Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood.

If West signs on with Philadelphia, he would face an uphill battle to make the team out of training camp.