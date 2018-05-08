Met Gala Style Showdown: Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 8, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events of the year, so of course Cam Newton was in attendance. Newton wore a multicolored Tom Ford suit with colorful glasses and his signature hat.
An icon living #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xaErCD0kIlâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2018
2. Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, were there, too. The five-time Super Bowl champion wore a gold-encrusted black Versace suit.
So, who was the best dressed player at the 2018 Met Gala: Cam or TB?
3. Speaking of styles, this is reportedly Odell Beckham Jr.'s personalized Nike logo.
JUST IN: Nike has filed to trademark this new "OBJ" logo for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/I9MeYWT9B0â Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 7, 2018
4. Avoid cutting onions while reading Tony Romo's heartfelt letter to Jason Witten.
The standard that every future cowboy will have to live up to. Thank you Jason Witten. You will be missed bro. pic.twitter.com/d9a4RI6N9Tâ Tony Romo (@tonyromo) May 8, 2018