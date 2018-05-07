Roundup: Saints release tight end Coby Fleener

Tight end Coby Fleener's time in New Orleans has come to a close.

The Saints released Fleener on Monday with a failed physical designation. The team classified Fleener as a post-June 1 cut, which will save them $3 million in salary cap space.

The 6-foot-6, 251-pound Fleener joined the Saints in 2016 on a five-year, $36 million deal during free agency.

While there was hope Fleener would provide quarterback Drew Brees another weapon on one of the NFL's top offenses, the tight end's production over the past two seasons didn't match the contract.

In two seasons with the Saints, Fleener appeared in 27 games with nine starts, totaling 72 catches for 926 yards and five touchdowns. Fleener's 2017 season came to an early close after suffering a devastating concussion in Week 12 against the Rams.

Perhaps a sign of Fleener's departure came during free agency and immediately after the draft.

The Saints brought back veteran tight end Benjamin Watson on a one-year deal and signed Western Kentucky's Deon Yelder as an undrafted free agent. With Fleener's release, the Saints have Watson, Yelder, Josh Hill, Michael Hoomanawanui, Garrett Griffin and on the offseason roster.

Fleener entered the league in 2012 out of Stanford as a second-round pick with the Colts. For his career, he has 255 catches for 3,080 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Here are some other transactions we're tracking today:

1. The 49ers announced that they have released veteran guard Zane Beadles.

2. Former Browns tight end Randall Telfer was claimed by the Colts, the team announced. Telfer was released last week after a trade with the Chiefs fell apart, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

3. The Browns have claimed punter Justin Vogel, Rapoport reported per a source.

4. The Eagles signed former Packers quarterback Joe Callahan to a two-year deal.