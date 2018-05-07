Check out Antonio Brown's insane mansion

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 7, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. All-Pro WR Antonio Brown's crib features 12 bedrooms, a synagogue, and hoards of exclusive kicks.

2. Edwin Jackson's parents recently received his posthumous degree from Georgia Southern University. The former Colts LB was killed during a car accident in February.

The late Edwin Jackson was awarded his degree posthumously today by @GeorgiaSouthern ... just wait til the end for goosebumps. #GATA #GSGrad18@NFL@Colts pic.twitter.com/wayaqrDyd3 â Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) May 5, 2018

3. Here's your first look at Lamar Jackson in Ravens minicamp.

4. Titans RB Derrick Henry recently graduated from the University of Alabama and penned this letter to his late grandma. Henry won a Heisman and national championship with the Crimson Tide before being selected as pick No. 45 in the 2016 NFL Draft.