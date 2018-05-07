Check out Antonio Brown's insane mansion

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 7, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. All-Pro WR Antonio Brown's crib features 12 bedrooms, a synagogue, and hoards of exclusive kicks.

2. Edwin Jackson's parents recently received his posthumous degree from Georgia Southern University. The former Colts LB was killed during a car accident in February.

3. Here's your first look at Lamar Jackson in Ravens minicamp.

âWith the 32nd pick, the Baltimore Ravens select...â

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on

4. Titans RB Derrick Henry recently graduated from the University of Alabama and penned this letter to his late grandma. Henry won a Heisman and national championship with the Crimson Tide before being selected as pick No. 45 in the 2016 NFL Draft.

