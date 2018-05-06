Michael Griffin to sign one-day contract, retire as Titan

Michael Griffin is making one last trip to Nashville as a professional football player.

The 33-year-old safety is signing a one-day contract Monday to retire as a member of the Tennessee Titans, the team announced in a media advisory Sunday.

Drafted 19th overall by the Titans in 2007, the Texas product appeared in two Pro Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2010. Griffin recorded 108 tackles, 12 passes defensed, four interceptions and two forced fumbles as part of a defense that included cornerbacks Cortland Finnegan, Jason McCourty and Alterraun Verner, and safety Chris Hope.

Griffin last played in 2016 with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 13 games (six starts) and recording 40 tackles. For his career, he logged 803 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 60 passes defensed, 25 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown in 2008) and 11 forced fumbles.