Browns sign potential Thomas replacement Corbett

Joe Thomas' retirement brought an end to a legendary career and created a massive void at left tackle for the Cleveland Browns.

They took a step toward addressing that Sunday, signing second-round pick Austin Corbett to a rookie contract. Cleveland also signed two sixth-round picks: wide receiver Damion Ratley and defensive back Simeon Thomas.

Corbett, the 33rd-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, played tackle exclusively during his career at Nevada, where he started 48 games. He was the successor to a current Browns lineman, guard Joel Bitonio, who also played tackle for the Wolfpack before moving inside as a professional.

Cleveland is pretty well off on the interior (having signed center J.C. Tretter and guard Kevin Zeitler last offseason), making Corbett's likelihood of moving to guard or center less likely, especially with the aforementioned void at left tackle. It's not a guarantee, though.

"I see him as a good football player, very multi-faceted. He can do a lot of things," Browns VP of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith said, per the team's official site. "There is no doubt that he could probably play center for you. I think one of the best things that you want to do is add good football players to your team. It's a great problem to have, a guy that can play a bunch of different positions."

Versatility is always a desirable trait in a football player, and especially in a lineman. It also creates opportunities for playing time quicker and more often. Corbett is well aware of this.

"I'm definitely a tackle player," Corbett said. "I spent the last four years there, but at the Senior Bowl, again, that was my chance to move inside and I felt really comfortable at those positions as well. Really, whatever the Browns want me to do, I'm going to do for them. I'm just super excited to get into Cleveland."

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound lineman began the process of determining his role at Cleveland's rookie minicamp which began Friday. Where that leads is unknown at this point, but if it is to left tackle, he'll have massive shoes to fill.