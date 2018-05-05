Ex-Broncos OL Orlando Franklin retires after 7 seasons

Orlando Franklin is calling it quits.

The former Broncos and Chargers offensive lineman announced Saturday that he is retiring after seven seasons in the NFL.

After one campaign in Washington, Franklin was released by the Redskins this week. The 30-year-old cited family and health as reasons for his early retirement.

A second-round pick in 2011, Franklin was an instrumental tackle for one of the game's greatest offenses -- the Peyton Manning-led Broncos from 2012 through 2014. Franklin began as a right tackle, but switched to left guard in 2014. He started 70 of the 71 games he played in Denver, including seven postseason appearances. Franklin started Denver's Super Bowl XLVIII loss to the Seahawks.

Franklin signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Chargers in 2015, but was released after just two seasons. He played in one game for the Redskins last year.