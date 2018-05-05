Denzel Ward (hip) slated to miss Saturday's practice

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive back Denzel Ward is expected to miss Saturday's rookie minicamp practice due to a hip injury.

Ward, who exited Friday's practice early after suffering the injury, is being held out for "precautionary reasons," according to Browns team reporter Andrew Gribble.

"I am always going to be cautious with our guys," Browns head coach Hue Jackson said per the team's official website. "If I think that they have a little nick or something right now. I do not think being out here and having a guy if there is anything that we feel that might hurt a guy, I am going to make sure that I take him out. He did some good things, just watching him run around, too. We will see where he is tomorrow and go from there."

Ward was selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft last week. The Ohio State cover man ranked as Daniel Jeremiah's fourth-best prospect.

The Browns' three-day rookie minicamp concludes Sunday.