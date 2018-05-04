Hue: Haley will have total autonomy of Browns offense

When the Browns hired Hue Jackson away from the Bengals two years ago, it was his offensive scheming and play-calling that stood at the forefront.

After starting his Cleveland career with an unprecedented and ignominious 1-31 record, though, Jackson will relinquish those responsibilities to new coordinator Todd Haley.

As the Browns reported for rookie minicamp on Friday, Jackson acknowledged that Haley has been given "total autonomy" with the offense.

"It's not my playbook," Jackson added. "He can't go call my offense any more than I can go call his offense. There's a respect level there, as I said a long time ago when I hired him, he's one of the best in the business. That's why he's here. So he has to do those things his way and he's done a great job."

Haley called plays for the last six years in Pittsburgh, overseeing one of the most prolific offenses in the league.

Now charged with resurrecting the NFL's lowest-scoring attack, he will benefit from an infusion of talent that includes veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield, Pro Bowl slot receiver Jarvis Landry and the backfield tandem of Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb.

If the Browns offense isn't among the NFL's most improved this year, both Haley and Jackson could be looking for work in 2019.