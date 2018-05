Top 150 college football players to watch in 2018: Nos. 101-150

My ranking of the top 150 college football players to watch in 2018 concludes with Nos. 101-150.

RANK 101 Michael Deiter - C School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 102 Ben Banogu - DE School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 103 Te'von Coney - LB School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK 104 Brian Lewerke - QB School: Michigan State | Year: Junior

RANK 105 Julian Love - CB School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 106 Mike Weber - RB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 107 JoJo McIntosh - S School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 108 Nate Herbig - OG School: Stanford | Year: Junior

RANK 109 Corbin Kaufusi - DE School: BYU | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 110 Christian Rector - DT School: USC | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 111 Jahlani Tavai - LB School: Hawaii | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 112 Lavert Hill - CB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

RANK 113 Iman Marshall - CB School: USC | Year: Senior

RANK 114 Jalen Jelks - DE School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 115 Beau Benzschawel - OG School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 116 Riley Ridley - WR School: Georgia | Year: Junior

RANK 117 Anthony Nelson - DE School: Iowa | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 118 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

RANK 119 Terry Beckner, Jr. - DT School: Missouri | Year: Senior

RANK 120 Michael Pinckney - LB School: Miami | Year: Junior

RANK 121 Curtis Weaver - DE School: Boise State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

RANK 122 Sam Beal - CB School: Western Michigan | Year: Senior

RANK 123 Darius Slayton - WR School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 124 Taryn Christion - QB School: South Dakota State | Year: Senior

RANK 125 Travis Homer - RB School: Miami | Year: Junior

RANK 126 Andrew Wingard - S School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

RANK 127 Joe Giles-Harris - LB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 128 Joe Jackson - DE School: Miami | Year: Junior

RANK 129 Lukas Denis - S School: Boston College | Year: Senior

RANK 130 Daniel Cooney - OT School: San Diego | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 131 Deebo Samuel - WR School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 132 Carl Granderson - DE School: Wyoming | Year: Senior

RANK 133 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Junior

RANK 134 Michael Jackson - CB School: Miami | Year: Senior

RANK 135 Bobby Okereke - LB School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 136 Ulysees Gilbert III - LB School: Akron | Year: Senior

RANK 137 Michael Jordan - OG School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

RANK 138 Julian Blackmon - CB School: Utah | Year: Junior

RANK 139 Jordan Jones - LB School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

RANK 140 Hunter Renfrow - WR School: Clemson | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 141 Troy Dye - LB School: Oregon | Year: Junior

RANK 142 Marvin Tillman - CB School: Western Carolina | Year: Senior

RANK 143 Steven Sims, Jr. - WR School: Kansas | Year: Senior

RANK 144 Donnie Lewis, Jr. - CB School: Tulane | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 145 D'Cota Dixon - S School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 146 Tyler Petite - TE School: USC | Year: Senior

RANK 147 Jordan Wyatt - CB School: SMU | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 148 Jonathan Crawford - S School: Indiana | Year: Senior

RANK 149 Mitch Wishnowsky - P School: Utah | Year: Senior

RANK 150 Khalen Saunders - DT School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

