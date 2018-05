Top 150 college football players to watch in 2018: Nos. 51-100

My ranking of the top 150 college football players to watch in 2018 continues with Nos. 51-100.

RANK 51 Cameron Smith - LB School: USC | Year: Senior

RANK 52 Sutton Smith - LB School: Northern Illinois | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 53 Kelly Bryant - QB School: Clemson | Year: Senior

RANK 54 Shareef Miller - DE School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 55 McKenzie Milton - QB School: Central Florida | Year: Junior

RANK 56 Ryan Finley - QB School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 57 Austin Bryant - DE School: Clemson | Year: Senior

RANK 58 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 59 Jake Browning - QB School: Washington | Year: Senior

RANK 60 Demetris Robertson - WR School: California | Year: Sophomore (RS)

RANK 61 Jaelan Phillips - DE School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore

RANK 62 Jalin Moore - RB School: Appalachian State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 63 Amani Oruwariye - CB School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 64 Keelan Doss - WR School: Cal-Davis | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 65 Karan Higdon - RB School: Michigan | Year: Senior

RANK 66 Trey Smith - OT School: Tennessee | Year: Sophomore

RANK 67 T.J. Edwards - LB School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 68 Rodney Anderson - RB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 69 Jerry Tillery - DT School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK 70 Khalil Hodge - LB School: Buffalo | Year: Senior

RANK 71 Dre'Mont Jones - DT School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 72 Clayton Thorson - QB School: Northwestern | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 73 David Montgomery - RB School: Iowa State | Year: Junior

RANK 74 Ahmmon Richards - WR School: Miami | Year: Junior

RANK 75 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - S School: Florida | Year: Junior

RANK 76 Khaleke Hudson - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

RANK 77 Mitch Hyatt - OT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

RANK 78 Deondre Francois - QB School: Florida State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK 79 Mark Gilbert - CB School: Duke | Year: Junior

RANK 80 Juan Thornhill - S School: Virginia | Year: Senior

RANK 81 Albert Okwuegbunam - TE School: Missouri | Year: Sophomore (RS)

RANK 82 Parris Campbell - WR School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 83 Oshane Ximines - DE School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 84 Jalen Hurts - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

RANK 85 Zach Allen - DE School: Boston College | Year: Senior

RANK 86 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK 87 Marvell Tell III - S School: USC | Year: Senior

RANK 88 Brian Burns - DE School: Florida State | Year: Junior

RANK 89 Dalton Risner - C School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 90 Isaiah Buggs - DL School: Alabama | Year: Senior

RANK 91 Anthony Johnson - WR School: Buffalo | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 92 KaVontae Turpin - WR School: TCU | Year: Senior

RANK 93 Jah'Shawn Johnson - S School: Texas Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 94 Jaylon Ferguson - DE School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 95 Terry Godwin - WR School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK 96 Cece Jefferson - DE School: Florida | Year: Senior

RANK 97 Josh Allen - LB School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

RANK 98 K.J. Costello - QB School: Stanford | Year: Sophomore (RS)

RANK 99 Kendall Joseph - LB School: Clemson | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK 100 Tariq Cole - OT School: Rutgers | Year: Senior (RS)

