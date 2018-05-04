Cushing-Raiders visit off after Derrick Johnson deal

After signing veteran Derrick Johnson, the Oakland Raiders are bringing in another 30-plus-year-old free agent linebacker for a meeting.

Brian Cushing is slated to visit Oakland on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the trip.

Cushing previously visited with the Seattle Seahawks in early March after being released by the Houston Texans in February. The 31-year-old spent eight seasons in Houston after being selected in the first round in 2009.

Boasting a bigger name than game at this stage of his career, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year had dealt with a series of injuries dating back to 2012 and was suspended 10 games last season for PED use.

Cushing has played just one full season since 2011. In that campaign in 2015 he compiled 110 tackles and three passes defended. Last season he appeared in just five games, totaling 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

This offseason the Raiders have added Johnson, Tahir Whitehead, Kyle Wilber and Emmanuel Lamur to their linebacking corps. None currently projects as a game-changing talent. If Cushing signs in Oakland it would continue an offseason trend in which Jon Gruden's team adds aging players who peaked a handful or more years ago.

UPDATE: Garafolo reported later Friday that Cushing's visit to Oakland has been cancelled.