J.J. Watt gives $10K in sports equipment to middle school

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 4, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The J.J. Watt Foundation donated nearly $10,000 in athletic equipment to Horace Mann Junior High in Baytown, Texas. In addition to equipment, new uniforms were given to the soccer, tennis, football, basketball, and track teams.

JJ Watt Foundation gives $10,000 to Baytown middle school https://t.co/H6KaYdqUl8 pic.twitter.com/timqhW1v0G â ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 3, 2018

The four-time Pro Bowler stopped by to shoot hoops with students too.

2. Josh Rosen took his mom to lunch and left a $300 tip for his #HugsFromHollyDay act of kindness.

#hugsfromhollyday My random act of kindness in Hollyâs name was taking my mom out to sushi and tipping a little extra ï¿½ï¿½

What did you do?!?!? pic.twitter.com/jjrSGSoLT7 â Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) May 3, 2018

3. There's a good chance this University of Florida student will have the best custom graduation cap in her class.

4. What do you think Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Gucci Mane, and Meek Mill were talking about at last night's Sixers-Celtics game? Also, when did Mr. East Atlanta Santa become a Celtics fan?