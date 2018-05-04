J.J. Watt gives $10K in sports equipment to middle school

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for May 4, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The J.J. Watt Foundation donated nearly $10,000 in athletic equipment to Horace Mann Junior High in Baytown, Texas. In addition to equipment, new uniforms were given to the soccer, tennis, football, basketball, and track teams.
JJ Watt Foundation gives $10,000 to Baytown middle school https://t.co/H6KaYdqUl8 pic.twitter.com/timqhW1v0Gâ ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 3, 2018
The four-time Pro Bowler stopped by to shoot hoops with students too.
@JJWatt stopped by Horace Mann Junior in #GCCISD today to shoot some hoops. Video available soon on @PlayersTribune! #Texans #Gators pic.twitter.com/kCkMFWxBuXâ Goose Creek CISD (@GCCISD) May 2, 2018
2. Josh Rosen took his mom to lunch and left a $300 tip for his #HugsFromHollyDay act of kindness.
#hugsfromhollyday My random act of kindness in Hollyâs name was taking my mom out to sushi and tipping a little extra ï¿½ï¿½â Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) May 3, 2018
What did you do?!?!? pic.twitter.com/jjrSGSoLT7
3. There's a good chance this University of Florida student will have the best custom graduation cap in her class.
Iâve been waiting to do this for 4 years #UFgradâ Moeknee (@taco_harrison) May 2, 2018
cc: @MarshawnLynch24 pic.twitter.com/HP0C62kr09
4. What do you think Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Gucci Mane, and Meek Mill were talking about at last night's Sixers-Celtics game? Also, when did Mr. East Atlanta Santa become a Celtics fan?