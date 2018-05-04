The legend of Grandpa Gronk

Glance up at the higher branches of the Gronkowski Family Tree.

You'll find Ignatius "Iggy" Gronkowski at the top, Rob's great-grandfather and owner of the greatest sports name you've never heard. Every Gronk Spike might be directly traceable back to his awesome athletic genes.

Great-grandfather of Rob Gronkowski and 1924 Olympic cyclist Ignatius "Iggy" Gronkowski is born on this date in 1897. pic.twitter.com/HubSTay1Qk â ThisDateInBuffaloSportsHistory (@BuffSportsHstry) March 28, 2018

According to the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame's website and this popular Reddit thread, Iggy Gronkowski set five national records in races from the half-mile to two mile. Then, he undertook a much greater challenge at the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris: The 188 kilomer (117-mile) road race.

Back then, riders used one-speed bikes and navigated traffic and train crossings on their own. Iggy still finished second among U.S. riders and 33rd of 72 overall riders without ever racing long-distance before. That's what Bill Belichick likes to call doing your job, folks.

Fun fact: That 1924 team might've been the first U.S. team to shave their legs to become more aerodynamic. The more you know.

The Gronkowski lineage might be the reason why three Gronkowski brothers -- Rob, Dan, and Glenn -- have passed through Foxborough. It also might explain why Rob's father Gordie Sr. started three seasons at guard at Syracuse or why the only non-football playing Gronkowski brother, Gordie Jr., was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2006.

A century after his grandfather raced in Paris, Rob Gronkowski could very well race across the podium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There, he might spike his bust into the crowd of Tom Benson Stadium. He could rip the sleeves off his gold jacket. But he should definitely send a shout out to "Iggy" Gronkowski, his great-grandfather who passed down some beastly athletic traits.