Donald Trump to appoint Bill Belichick to sports council

President Donald Trump wants Bill Belichick to take the Patriot Way to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Sort of.

The White House announced Friday that Trump intends to appoint several prominent sports figures to be designated as co-chairs and members of the President's Council on Sport, Fitness, and Nutrition for a term of two years. Names on the lists include the New England Patriots head coach, former NFL running back Herschel Walker and New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera, among others.

No need to worry about Trump eating too much of The Hoodie's time in New England, Pats fans. Per Axios' Jonathan Swan, Belichick and other members of the council will just be tasked with assignments like "encouraging kids to take up sports."

Under President Barack Obama, the group was titled the "Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition" and focused on bringing healthier lifestyles to students in schools. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was a co-chair on that council while ex-Pats linebacker Tedy Bruschi was a member.