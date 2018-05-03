ATN Podcast: Around the NFC in 48 Minutes

A room filled with heroes -- Colleen Wolfe, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Patrick Claybon -- continue their look around the league as they go "Around the NFC in 48 Minutes." They begin with reaction to Matt Ryan becoming the NFL's highest-paid player ever (2:20), Jason Witten's retirement (5:00) and drama about the kickoff rule change (12:00). They kick off "Around The NFC In 48 Minutes" with the Arizona Cardinals (16:00) and go through all 16 teams in the division in alphabetical order.

