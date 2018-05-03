Social Media celebrates #HugsFromHollyDay

  • By Ralph Warner
Holly Heap, daughter of former NFL tight end Todd Heap, would've celebrated her fifth birthday today. Last year, Todd and the Heap family asked people to "share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness" in honor of Holly. That public plea on Holly's birthday started the #HugsFromHollyDay movement which is celebrated annually on May 3. People can participate by wearing pink, giving hugs, and performing acts of kindness. Afterward, post photos using the #HugsFromHollyDay hashtag.

Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen encouraged others to join the #HugsFromHolly movement in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday.

Though Todd Heap only played for the Ravens and Cardinals in his 12-year career, the Heap family sent pink flowers to all 32 NFL teams in honor of Holly.

Last year, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt dedicated a segment to Holly's memory and the impact of #HugsFromHollyDay.

Here are a few posts from this year's #HugsFromHollyDay celebration:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

Chad Steele and the Ravens PR team

Mary Smith, fan

Houston Texans

Southern Virginia Knights football team

NFL Legends community

Sports reporter Ed Werder

