Social Media celebrates #HugsFromHollyDay

Holly Heap, daughter of former NFL tight end Todd Heap, would've celebrated her fifth birthday today. Last year, Todd and the Heap family asked people to "share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness" in honor of Holly. That public plea on Holly's birthday started the #HugsFromHollyDay movement which is celebrated annually on May 3. People can participate by wearing pink, giving hugs, and performing acts of kindness. Afterward, post photos using the #HugsFromHollyDay hashtag.
Today we are honoring Holly Heap.â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2018
You can be involved by wearing pink, sharing hugs and spreading random acts of kindness in your community.
Post your pictures using #hugsfromhollyday pic.twitter.com/EHhnAb5LOh
Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen encouraged others to join the #HugsFromHolly movement in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday.
Join @AZCardinals QB @josh3rosen and rest of team tomorrow as they honor and celebrate #HugsFromHollyDay on behalf of Todd Heap & his family: pic.twitter.com/nXED57X0epâ Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 2, 2018
Though Todd Heap only played for the Ravens and Cardinals in his 12-year career, the Heap family sent pink flowers to all 32 NFL teams in honor of Holly.
Thank you to the Heap family for the beautiful flowers.â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 3, 2018
Todd Heap and his family sent flowers to every @nfl team for #HugsFromHollyDay in memory of their beloved Holly.
Learn more about Hugs from Holly Day â¡ï¸ https://t.co/hnlTjmjWnr pic.twitter.com/vL8bNuH6F0
Last year, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt dedicated a segment to Holly's memory and the impact of #HugsFromHollyDay.
Here are a few posts from this year's #HugsFromHollyDay celebration:
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
Hugging my daughters extra today in celebration of #HugsFromHollyDay. What an incredible way to honor the memory of Holly, who spread joy and kindness to all. Iâm proud to support the Heap family and encourage everyone to participate in this special day. https://t.co/lFN9SW9l6Xâ Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) May 3, 2018
Cardinals QB Josh Rosen
Chad Steele and the Ravens PR team
.@Ravens PR/CR staff sporting our pink for #hugsfromhollyday!! pic.twitter.com/mAAHsdJm0Vâ Chad Steele (@CSteele32) May 3, 2018
Mary Smith, fan
I donât really have any pink clothes, but I got to volunteer to be an injured baby bunny ambulance driver from Baltimore to Owings Mills to Phoenix, MD in honor of #hugsfromhollyday. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/fXuVnlLT7uâ Mary Smith (@Marydesmith) May 3, 2018
Houston Texans
Thank you to Todd Heap for sending us flowers in honor of his daughter, Holly.â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 3, 2018
Today, we celebrate Hollyâs memory.#HugsFromHollyDay pic.twitter.com/E0LfByr3Ko
Southern Virginia Knights football team
So it being the last day, we went campus today and offered hugs and cookies to everybody to best keep the memory of Holly Heap. So today we invite you, to share a hug and love for those around you. Capture the moment & use #HugsFromHollyDay thanks for joining us today. pic.twitter.com/5UOe2LVfM0â SVU FOOTBALL (@SVUFootball) May 3, 2018
NFL Legends community
You can spot our team in all shades of pink to honor the memory of Legend Todd Heapâs daughter, Holly. #HugsFromHollyDay pic.twitter.com/1jYpgv3VnQâ NFL Legends (@NFLLegends) May 3, 2018
Sports reporter Ed Werder
Little Henry and I are in for #hugsfromhollyday pic.twitter.com/KLxcneVYrPâ Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) May 3, 2018