Social Media celebrates #HugsFromHollyDay

Holly Heap, daughter of former NFL tight end Todd Heap, would've celebrated her fifth birthday today. Last year, Todd and the Heap family asked people to "share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness" in honor of Holly. That public plea on Holly's birthday started the #HugsFromHollyDay movement which is celebrated annually on May 3. People can participate by wearing pink, giving hugs, and performing acts of kindness. Afterward, post photos using the #HugsFromHollyDay hashtag.

Today we are honoring Holly Heap.



You can be involved by wearing pink, sharing hugs and spreading random acts of kindness in your community.



Post your pictures using #hugsfromhollyday pic.twitter.com/EHhnAb5LOh â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2018

Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen encouraged others to join the #HugsFromHolly movement in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday.

Join @AZCardinals QB @josh3rosen and rest of team tomorrow as they honor and celebrate #HugsFromHollyDay on behalf of Todd Heap & his family: pic.twitter.com/nXED57X0ep â Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 2, 2018

Though Todd Heap only played for the Ravens and Cardinals in his 12-year career, the Heap family sent pink flowers to all 32 NFL teams in honor of Holly.

Thank you to the Heap family for the beautiful flowers.



Todd Heap and his family sent flowers to every @nfl team for #HugsFromHollyDay in memory of their beloved Holly.



Learn more about Hugs from Holly Day â¡ï¸ https://t.co/hnlTjmjWnr pic.twitter.com/vL8bNuH6F0 â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 3, 2018

Last year, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt dedicated a segment to Holly's memory and the impact of #HugsFromHollyDay.

Here are a few posts from this year's #HugsFromHollyDay celebration:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Hugging my daughters extra today in celebration of #HugsFromHollyDay. What an incredible way to honor the memory of Holly, who spread joy and kindness to all. Iâm proud to support the Heap family and encourage everyone to participate in this special day. https://t.co/lFN9SW9l6X â Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) May 3, 2018

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

Chad Steele and the Ravens PR team

Mary Smith, fan

I donât really have any pink clothes, but I got to volunteer to be an injured baby bunny ambulance driver from Baltimore to Owings Mills to Phoenix, MD in honor of #hugsfromhollyday. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/fXuVnlLT7u â Mary Smith (@Marydesmith) May 3, 2018

Houston Texans

Thank you to Todd Heap for sending us flowers in honor of his daughter, Holly.



Today, we celebrate Hollyâs memory.#HugsFromHollyDay pic.twitter.com/E0LfByr3Ko â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 3, 2018

Southern Virginia Knights football team

So it being the last day, we went campus today and offered hugs and cookies to everybody to best keep the memory of Holly Heap. So today we invite you, to share a hug and love for those around you. Capture the moment & use #HugsFromHollyDay thanks for joining us today. pic.twitter.com/5UOe2LVfM0 â SVU FOOTBALL (@SVUFootball) May 3, 2018

NFL Legends community

You can spot our team in all shades of pink to honor the memory of Legend Todd Heapâs daughter, Holly. #HugsFromHollyDay pic.twitter.com/1jYpgv3VnQ â NFL Legends (@NFLLegends) May 3, 2018

Sports reporter Ed Werder