Eagles pick up Doug Pederson's contract option

It's the football BOGO: Win a Super Bowl, add a year to your contract.

That's the deal Doug Pederson is enjoying after the Eagles picked up the option on his contract Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Pederson, head coach of the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles, is now under contract through 2020. The news avoids a lame-duck year for a coach coming off the pinnacle of pro football in unexpected fashion, coaching up a backup quarterback to lead his squad to a title in a shootout. He'll return armed with the security of an additional year and an up-and-coming quarterback in Carson Wentz who was a legitimate MVP candidate before a knee injury ended his season.

Pederson has compiled a 20-12 record in two seasons at the helm of the Eagles, including a 13-3 mark in 2017. He is also the owner of a perfect 3-0 record in the postseason. That's worth the additional year.