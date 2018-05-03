Peter King leaving SI after 29 years for NBC Sports

One of football's greatest journalists is changing jobs.

Peter King is leaving Sports Illustrated and The MMQB to join NBC Sports. King was a senior writer at SI for 29 years and the founder of The MMQB. He was hailed by SI editor-in-chief Chris Stone as "one of the five most important figures in SI history."

"I just felt it was time to move on from the 24/7-ness of football coverage and try something a little bit different. My 29 years at Sports Illustrated have been, collectively, a dream come true," King said in a statement.

"For three decades, I've had the job of a lifetime in the sports media business, and I will be forever grateful to SI. I leave at the end of May with immense gratitude to my editors over the years and to my staff at The MMQB since 2013. Thanks, from the bottom of my heart."

King's Monday morning column will now appear on NBCSports.com starting in July. King will also contribute to Pro Football Talk Live and continue to appear on NBC's Football Night in America.