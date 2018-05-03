Detroit Lions trade DT Akeem Spence to Dolphins

Akeem Spence is on the move.

The Lions traded the veteran defensive tackle to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick, Detroit announced.

Spence came to the Lions by way of free agency last offseason when he left Tampa Bay and signed a three-year, $9 million deal to play in the Motor City. He ended up starting 11 games, logging 39 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

With Matt Patricia coming to town, bringing a New England-style, multiple defense look, it appears Spence did not fit in the new head coach's plans.

Spence, 26, heads to South Beach with 8.5 career sacks and 135 career tackles on his resume.