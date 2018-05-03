NFL community reacts to Jason Witten's retirement

Jason Witten officially made it official Thursday, and when future Hall of Famers make the call to hang it up, the NFL community knows how to pay their respects.

See how players and coaches from around the league responded to the Dallas Cowboys legend retiring Thursday.

Witt, Mr. Dependable. Thank you for taking me under your wing as a rookie and showing me the way. For helping fight the battles on and off the field, I appreciate you. This next chapter of life will be even better if you can imagine that ï¿½ï¿½. Cheers #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/8H6FfYnlUB â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) May 3, 2018

What a tremendous HOF career Witt! A true roll model. Congrats and good luck in your next one. â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) May 3, 2018

Man Iâm so blessed to have played with Big Witt @JasonWitten I canât even explain. I can go on and on and on. â lance dunbar (@Dunbar_CDB5) May 3, 2018