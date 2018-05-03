NFL community reacts to Jason Witten's retirement

Jason Witten officially made it official Thursday, and when future Hall of Famers make the call to hang it up, the NFL community knows how to pay their respects.
See how players and coaches from around the league responded to the Dallas Cowboys legend retiring Thursday.
Witt, Mr. Dependable. Thank you for taking me under your wing as a rookie and showing me the way. For helping fight the battles on and off the field, I appreciate you. This next chapter of life will be even better if you can imagine that ï¿½ï¿½. Cheers #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/8H6FfYnlUBâ D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) May 3, 2018
gotta delete the question mark and the âis he aâ ï¿½ï¿½ nothing less #ClearEyeView https://t.co/3FT98pRhGPâ Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) May 3, 2018
What a tremendous HOF career Witt! A true roll model. Congrats and good luck in your next one.â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) May 3, 2018
Man Iâm so blessed to have played with Big Witt @JasonWitten I canât even explain. I can go on and on and on.â lance dunbar (@Dunbar_CDB5) May 3, 2018
Congrats @JasonWitten!! Big time career & Enjoy retirement. #NFL https://t.co/bvjVrAdcB0â Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) May 3, 2018
For my money no one played TE better. It was getting a PhD in coverage everyday at practice against him. All the clips are of catches, but what separates Witt was his total package. Great blocker, terrific teammate, Better Man. 15 strong years. Enjoy the booth. C ya in Canton. https://t.co/EvNKXyzugLâ Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) May 3, 2018
